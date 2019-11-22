Fresh Ox Tail

soooooooo delicious
soooooooo delicious
Good quality! Nicely paired with butter beans and
Good quality! Nicely paired with butter beans and dumplings (spinners) 😁
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 714kJ / 171kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 3 hrs
Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 3 hrs Remove oxtail from packaging. Season and oil, pan fry to brown meat. Transfer to a casserole dish and add choice of stock (ensure it has been brought to the boil). Oven casserole Place in centre of pre-heated oven for 3 hours until tender.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland
0 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|714kJ / 171kcal
|892kJ / 214kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.0g
|25.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019