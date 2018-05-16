New
Nestle Little Rolo Giant Tube 100G
Product Description
- Milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre (30%).
- The Little ROLO® giant tube contains 100 grams of mini milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre which are a delicious treat and perfect for sharing.
- ROLO® was developed in England by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1937 in its iconic tube. The iconic ROLO® tube is made from paper and aluminium foil, which can be easily recycled in the UK.
- The ROLO® sweet is a simply delicious combination of sweet, buttery, smooth, soft golden toffee encased in a milk chocolate cup.
- Initially produced at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich, in 1994 production was transferred to Nestle's Fawdon factory in Newcastle, UK, where they still continue to be made to this day in their billions!
- ROLO® is most famously recalled for its strapline "Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?" which has been used in the UK since 1980.
- ROLO® does not contain any artificial colours, flavour or preservatives.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find out more at ra.org
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Delicious milk chocolate cups encasing a smooth, golden, toffee centre
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten.
Storage
Best before end see base.Store cool and dry
Number of uses
Contains approximately 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tube. Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 9 sweets
|Energy
|2082kJ
|379kJ
|-
|497kcal
|90kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|4.3g
|of which: saturates
|13.6g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|65.5g
|11.9g
|of which: sugars
|59.3g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.05g
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.