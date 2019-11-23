Tiptree Old Times Orange Marmalade 454G

My grannie made it like this.
I have it on toast or on bread and butter and this one beats all the others. It has that tangy taste that lingers. We have tried every one on the shelf now.
This is great marmalade please bring it back
I have been enjoying this marmalade for a long time now. It has a lovely flavour not bitter. I am now having to shop else where to get this product. please bring it back to Tesco stores. The other marmalades for me do not compare.
This is lower in fruit and too sweet compared to the Tiptree Orange Marmalade