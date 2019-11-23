By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tiptree Old Times Orange Marmalade 454G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tiptree Old Times Orange Marmalade 454G
£ 2.30
£0.51/100g

Product Description

  • 'Old Times' Orange Fine Cut Marmalade
  • Fruit Growers & Preservers Since 1885

By Appointment To Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Nut-free
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Suitable for Coeliac
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Seville Oranges, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Prepared with 30g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 67g per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Nuts

Produce of

Made in Tiptree, England

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.
  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0)800 3281749
  • www.tiptree.com

Net Contents

454g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1141 kJ / 269 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 67g
of which sugars 66g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

My grannie made it like this.

5 stars

I have it on toast or on bread and butter and this one beats all the others. It has that tangy taste that lingers. We have tried every one on the shelf now.

This is great marmalade please bring it back

5 stars

I have been enjoying this marmalade for a long time now. It has a lovely flavour not bitter. I am now having to shop else where to get this product. please bring it back to Tesco stores. The other marmalades for me do not compare.

This is lower in fruit and too sweet compared to t

1 stars

This is lower in fruit and too sweet compared to the Tiptree Orange Marmalade

