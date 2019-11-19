By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Chicken Kiev 475G

3.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Chicken Kiev 475G
£ 6.00
£12.64/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1980kJ 473kcal
    24%
  • Fat22.5g
    32%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 917kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Sprig bone chicken breasts filled with garlic butter and covered in breadcrumbs.
  • Whole chicken breast on the bone, oozing with garlic & parsley butter, in a crisp, ciabatta style crumb. We make our chicken kiev just like you would at home, with a succulent whole sprig bone chicken breast and lots of rich salted butter, seasoned with garlic & parsley.
  • Whole chicken breast on the bone, oozing with garlic & parsley butter, in a crisp, ciabatta style crumb. We make our chicken kiev just like you would at home, with a succulent whole sprig bone chicken breast and lots of rich salted butter, seasoned with garlic & parsley.
  • Pack size: 475g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken (71%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic Butter (10%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Parsley, Olive Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Paprika, Caramelised Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Annatto).

Garlic Butter contains: Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator and follow the preparation guidelines above Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30 mins. Remove all packaging. Place product directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

475g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (216g**)
Energy917kJ / 219kcal1980kJ / 473kcal
Fat10.4g22.5g
Saturates5.0g10.8g
Carbohydrate9.2g19.9g
Sugars1.0g2.2g
Fibre1.1g2.3g
Protein21.6g46.7g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 475g typically weighs 432g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this and been buying for years. BUT has the

4 stars

Love this and been buying for years. BUT has the amount of garlic butter been reduced, as remember when cutting open before the butter used to ooze out, now there's hardly any in it.

Tesco good do a lot better

3 stars

This is very disappointing considering it is part of Tesco's Finest range. The chicken is not great quality in terms of flavour and texture, the coating is not very good and the garlic butter lacks flavour. We have just had a very much better Chicken Kiev from another well known brand and there will be no more going back to this one. Tesco could do so much better with this dish.

real chicken breast and on bone really tasty.

4 stars

real chicken breast and on bone really tasty.

Excellent every time

5 stars

I was a little concerned when this product change from the larger single version to a smaller pack of 2 but I was mistaken. We have had this several times and it is always excellent. Moist chicken and although there isn't masses of garlic butter, it doesn't seep out and get lost as most chicken kievs do. As long as it cooked exactly as instructed it is a winner every time

disappointing for Tesco Finest.

2 stars

Very dry with too much crumb. Not much butter.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Garlic Breaded Chicken Fillet Kievs 2 Pack 375G

£ 3.55
£9.47/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here