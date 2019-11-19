Tesco Finest Chicken Kiev 475G

Love this and been buying for years. BUT has the
Love this and been buying for years. BUT has the amount of garlic butter been reduced, as remember when cutting open before the butter used to ooze out, now there's hardly any in it.
Tesco good do a lot better
This is very disappointing considering it is part of Tesco's Finest range. The chicken is not great quality in terms of flavour and texture, the coating is not very good and the garlic butter lacks flavour. We have just had a very much better Chicken Kiev from another well known brand and there will be no more going back to this one. Tesco could do so much better with this dish.
real chicken breast and on bone really tasty.
Excellent every time
I was a little concerned when this product change from the larger single version to a smaller pack of 2 but I was mistaken. We have had this several times and it is always excellent. Moist chicken and although there isn't masses of garlic butter, it doesn't seep out and get lost as most chicken kievs do. As long as it cooked exactly as instructed it is a winner every time
disappointing for Tesco Finest.
Very dry with too much crumb. Not much butter.