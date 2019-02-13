Tesco Creamy West Country Rice Pudding 500G

- Energy760kJ 182kcal9%
- Fat9.0g13%
- Saturates6.1g31%
- Sugars7.5g8%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal
Product Description
- Rice pudding made with whipping cream and nutmeg.
- BRITISH CREAM Made with rich cream and mixed with nutmeg
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk) (15%), Rice (7%), Sugar, Cornflour, Nutmeg, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven heat. From frozen: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 45 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
From chilled: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Stir gently
1 min
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and film lid.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pudding (125g)
|Energy
|608kJ / 145kcal
|760kJ / 182kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|21.3g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
