Mcvities Jaffa Cake Mini Rolls 6 Pack

- Energy418 kJ 99 kcal5%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars13.9g15%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- A Blend of Dark Crackly Chocolate, Light Sponge & Smashing Orangey Centre
- www.123healthybalance.com
- John us at Facebook /jaffacakes
- A twirltatic blend of luscious dark crackly chocolate, scrumptious light sponge and smashing orange swirl
- 6 Light sponge rolls with dark chocolate and a smashing orangey centre
- Have you tried?
- McVitie's Jaffa Cakes Cake Bars
- McVitie's Jaffa cakes The Big One
- Find us all in the cake aisle
- Individually wrapped
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Orange Flavoured Filling (35%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Concentrated Orange Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Beta Carotene)], Plain Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Soya Lecithin), Soya Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Protein, Natural Orange & Lemon Flavouring, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, 7% Orange Juice equivalent in product
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of caked per pack: 6
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- Freepost NAT 4520,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 0500 011710, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- McVitie's,
- Consumer Services Department,
- Freepost NAT 4520,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x Mini Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (26.5g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1577
|418
|(kcal)
|374
|99
|Fat
|10.1g
|2.7g
|of which Saturates
|5.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|67.1g
|17.8g
|of which Sugars
|52.6g
|13.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.08g
|Typical number of caked per pack: 6
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019