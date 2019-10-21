Tesco Finest Chicken Mulligatawny Soup 600G

Full and flavoursome.
Really tasty, healthy chicken soup. Great when you’re feeling under the weather, with thick slices of a multi-seed loaf. Chunks of chicken and vegetables, rich in flavour.
The best soup I have tasted in this range. Just the right amount of spice and plenty of chicken. Great for a cold day. Lovely with heated naan bread and a spoon of mint jelly or mango chutney.
More spice than the silk route!!☠️
This soup is so over spiced aNd peppery that there is no detectable flavour. It was impossible to eat, even the dog wouldn’t taste it. I’m not averse to a hint of spice for added flavour, but this soup is just firewater. never again. Avoid.