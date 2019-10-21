By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken Mulligatawny Soup 600G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chicken Mulligatawny Soup 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy987kJ 236kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with cooked rice, cooked chicken, red lentils, coconut and spices.
  • Mulligatawny is an Anglo Indian spiced soup. Rice, British chicken and lentils create a chunky texture, while sweet coconut and spices add fragrance and flavour.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Stock, Tomato, Cooked Rice (7%), Onion, Cooked Chicken (6%), Red Lentils, Potato, Coconut, Tomato Purée, Spices, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Coriander, Roast Garlic Purée, Salt, Dried Red Chilli, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf.


Chicken Stock contains: Water, Chicken Extract, Chicken, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate.

Cooked Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, press down on the spout tab to break.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy329kJ / 79kcal987kJ / 236kcal
Fat3.3g9.9g
Saturates2.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate6.7g20.1g
Sugars2.2g6.6g
Fibre1.0g3.0g
Protein5.0g15.0g
Salt0.3g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Full and flavoursome.

5 stars

Really tasty, healthy chicken soup. Great when you’re feeling under the weather, with thick slices of a multi-seed loaf. Chunks of chicken and vegetables, rich in flavour.

The best soup I have tasted in this range. Just th

5 stars

The best soup I have tasted in this range. Just the right amount of spice and plenty of chicken. Great for a cold day. Lovely with heated naan bread and a spoon of mint jelly or mango chutney.

More spice than the silk route!!☠️

1 stars

This soup is so over spiced aNd peppery that there is no detectable flavour. It was impossible to eat, even the dog wouldn’t taste it. I’m not averse to a hint of spice for added flavour, but this soup is just firewater. never again. Avoid.

