Tesco Finest Pork Sausage Meat 400G

2.8(4)Write a review
£ 2.75
£6.88/kg
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy372kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1127kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage meat blended with onion, potato starch and seasonings.
  • British pork simply seasoned with black pepper. Perfect for homemade stuffing and sausage rolls. Our sausage meat made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected, fresh ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (90%), Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins. To cook in a block - Place sausage meat on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins. To cook as stuffing balls - Divide sausage meat into 8 even sized pieces and roll into balls. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging and parchment paper from base of sausage meat.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Made using British pork

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (33g**)
Energy1127kJ / 271kcal372kJ / 90kcal
Fat20.5g6.8g
Saturates7.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.5g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre0.3g0.1g
Protein20.0g6.6g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 264g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The packaging states it is “simply seasoned with b

3 stars

The packaging states it is “simply seasoned with black pepper” so I bought this product. However on tasting it it didn’t taste like it just had black pepper, subsequently reading the ingredients list onions and herbs are also included. It’s really “sausagemeat stuffing” and should be labelled as such. Onion flavour too dominant in my opinion.

Meat content gone DOWN from 97% to 90% !!!!!!!!!!!

2 stars

Meat content gone DOWN from 97% to 90% !!!!!!!!!!!!!

Great flavor , texture just right for sausage roll

5 stars

Great flavor , texture just right for sausage rolls

Awful overpowered by onion.

1 stars

This was so overpowered by Onion. That was all you could taste and it left the most awful onion taste in your mouth.

