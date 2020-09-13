Tesco Finest Pork Sausage Meat 400G

The packaging states it is “simply seasoned with b
The packaging states it is “simply seasoned with black pepper” so I bought this product. However on tasting it it didn’t taste like it just had black pepper, subsequently reading the ingredients list onions and herbs are also included. It’s really “sausagemeat stuffing” and should be labelled as such. Onion flavour too dominant in my opinion.
Meat content gone DOWN from 97% to 90% !!!!!!!!!!!
Great flavor , texture just right for sausage roll
Awful overpowered by onion.
This was so overpowered by Onion. That was all you could taste and it left the most awful onion taste in your mouth.