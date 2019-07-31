By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Five Counties

5(1)Write a review
Counter Five Counties

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£8.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Product Description

  • Five Counties®, layers of Cheddar, Red Leicester, Cheshire, Double Gloucester and Derby Cheeses

Information

Ingredients

Added ingredients: Derby Cheese (Milk) (20%), Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (20%), Cheshire Cheese (Milk) (20%), Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk) (20%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (20%), Red Leicester and Double Gloucester, Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk Lactose intolerant

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kj1662
kcal401
Fat 32.1
of which saturates 19.8
mono-unsaturated8.5
polyunsaturates 1.3
Carbohydrate 4.8
of which sugars 0.1
Fibre 0
Protein 23.1
Salt 0.72

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheese lover

5 stars

Brilliant cheese, mild for the whole family but a great taste.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Counter Long Clawson Whirl With Herb & Garlic

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.84
£10.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Tesco French Le Roule Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese 150 G

£ 1.85
£12.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here