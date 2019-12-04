By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yarden Chicken Sausages 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yarden Chicken Sausages 400G
£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Chicken Frankfurters
  • Veterinary Services Inspected & Passed - IL 022
  • Kosher - KLBD - under the supervision of Rabbi David Werner - Hadera
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat (65%), Chicken Fat, Water, Potato Starch, Vegetable Protein (Soy) - (not during Passover), Sugar, Modified Starch, Spices: (E-621), Salt, Stabilizers: (E-450, E-452), Colour: Beet Powder, Acidity Regulator: E-575 - (not during Passover), Antioxidant: E-316- (during Passover: E-300), Preservative: E-250

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0º +4ºC. Use within 7 days after opening.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Frankfurters are precooked and need only warming up.

Hob
Instructions: Cook: Place frankfurters in 1 liter boiling water (to cover), remove from heat, wait 10 min and serve.

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook frozen frankfurters for 15 min. or in preheated 180°C oven. The pan may be greased and sauce may be added.

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook chilled frankfurters for 10 min. in preheated 180°C oven. The pan may be greased and sauce may be added.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Frankfurters are precooked and need only warming up

Importer address

  • Osem U.K. Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.



  • Osem U.K. Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1046 kJ/252 kcal
Fat 20 g
of which: Saturates 6 g
Carbohydrate 8 g
of which: sugars Trace
Protein 10 g
Salt 1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

