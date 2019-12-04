Yarden Chicken Sausages 400G

Product Description
- Chicken Frankfurters
- Veterinary Services Inspected & Passed - IL 022
- Kosher - KLBD - under the supervision of Rabbi David Werner - Hadera
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat (65%), Chicken Fat, Water, Potato Starch, Vegetable Protein (Soy) - (not during Passover), Sugar, Modified Starch, Spices: (E-621), Salt, Stabilizers: (E-450, E-452), Colour: Beet Powder, Acidity Regulator: E-575 - (not during Passover), Antioxidant: E-316- (during Passover: E-300), Preservative: E-250
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0º +4ºC. Use within 7 days after opening.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Frankfurters are precooked and need only warming up.
Hob
Instructions: Cook: Place frankfurters in 1 liter boiling water (to cover), remove from heat, wait 10 min and serve.
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook frozen frankfurters for 15 min. or in preheated 180°C oven. The pan may be greased and sauce may be added.
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook chilled frankfurters for 10 min. in preheated 180°C oven. The pan may be greased and sauce may be added.
Produce of
Product of Israel
Preparation and Usage
- Frankfurters are precooked and need only warming up
Importer address
- Osem U.K. Ltd.,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Hemmells,
- Laindon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
Return to
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1046 kJ/252 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|of which: Saturates
|6 g
|Carbohydrate
|8 g
|of which: sugars
|Trace
|Protein
|10 g
|Salt
|1.5g
