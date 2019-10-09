Dolmio Creamy Mushroom Pouch Pasta Sauce 150G
Offer
- Energy689kJ 167kcal8%
- Fat14g20%
- Saturates8.6g43%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 459kJ 111kcal
Product Description
- Creamy mushroom sauce.
- Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet. For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- DOLMIO believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a classic creamy mushroom pasta sauce.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Serves one
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cream (from Milk) (19%), Mushrooms (9.8%) (Champignons de Paris), Modified Maize Starch, Onion, Mushroom Concentrate (1.7%), Cheese (from Milk), Palm Fat, Salt, Wheat Flour, Parsley (0.4%), Milk Protein, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Lactose, Roasted Garlic, Spices, Garlic
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Lactose, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Pour the sauce in a pan and heat gently, stirring often.
We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.
Produce of
Made in EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (150g) (%*)
|Energy
|459kJ 111kcal
|689kJ (8%) 167kcal (8%)
|Fat
|9.2g
|14g (20%)
|of which saturates
|5.7g
|8.6g (43%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|8.0g (3%)
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|1.4g (2%)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.3g (5%)
|Salt
|0.77g
|1.2g (20%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019