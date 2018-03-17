By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gro Anywhere Blind

image 1 of Gro Anywhere Blind
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Anywhere Portable Blackout Blind with Suction Cups
  • Portable black-out blind to use either at home or whilst away
  • Fully adjustable size means it will fit most windows
  • Can be put into place in minutes
  • The Gro Anywhere Blind is an incredibly easy to use blackout blind which allows parents to create night time at any time.
  • Adjusts to fit to any window from 1.3m X 1.98 metres down to about 1/3 of that size - take it on holiday to make sure little ones sleep when you want them to. Lightweight (just 200g) and easy to transport in its own carry case.
  • Creates a completely dark environment.
  • Attaches to window with suction cups
  • Adapts to fit any window up a maximum of to 130cm x 198cm
  • Size can be reduced to around a third of its maximum size
  • Comes with handy travel bag - and weighs only 200g
  • Clever Velcro re-sizing system
  • Machine washable

Information

332 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

great purchase

5 stars

This blind is a great idea.Love it...It fits to any window ;-)

Super Fast Delivery

5 stars

I ordered a black out blind for my sons bedroom as he was waking too early with the sun shining in his room. Super fast next day delivery and to a store within walking distance from my home - even better!

Gro darker blind

5 stars

We bought this a few weeks ago and it's brilliant. Our boy sleeps longer in the morning :-)

Gro blackout blind

5 stars

Really easy to use and to take with you when travelling! only takes a few minutes to put up and puts the room in complete darkness even in days of sunlight!

Poor product

1 stars

The blind would not stick to the surround around the window the suckers would not stick together to adjust the blind not value for money as would not work

Life saver!!

5 stars

Brought this a few weeks ago for my son, he was waking early due to the sun coming though the blind in his bedroom. Does everything it says and more! Its easy to use and the best bit it can be taken down when required. Very impressed!

So easy to put up.

5 stars

I bought 2 of these black out blinds to stop my elderly dog waking me up as soon as the room got light.

Does the job when the auctions stick

4 stars

It is a great way to black out your room but I do find that the auctions bits don't always stay stuck on

Easy to use.

5 stars

I bought this for our summer holiday as our son's are used to sleeping with a blackout blind at home, it was very easy to use and worked very well. My husband and I thought we'd take one for our room next time too!

Excellent well made product. !

4 stars

naught on offer for my bedroom .. summer sun was cutting short my toddlers sleep..until I got this. really useful and strong.

