Gro Anywhere Blind

great purchase
This blind is a great idea.Love it...It fits to any window ;-)
Super Fast Delivery
I ordered a black out blind for my sons bedroom as he was waking too early with the sun shining in his room. Super fast next day delivery and to a store within walking distance from my home - even better!
Gro darker blind
We bought this a few weeks ago and it's brilliant. Our boy sleeps longer in the morning :-)
Gro blackout blind
Really easy to use and to take with you when travelling! only takes a few minutes to put up and puts the room in complete darkness even in days of sunlight!
Poor product
The blind would not stick to the surround around the window the suckers would not stick together to adjust the blind not value for money as would not work
Life saver!!
Brought this a few weeks ago for my son, he was waking early due to the sun coming though the blind in his bedroom. Does everything it says and more! Its easy to use and the best bit it can be taken down when required. Very impressed!
So easy to put up.
I bought 2 of these black out blinds to stop my elderly dog waking me up as soon as the room got light.
Does the job when the auctions stick
It is a great way to black out your room but I do find that the auctions bits don't always stay stuck on
Easy to use.
I bought this for our summer holiday as our son's are used to sleeping with a blackout blind at home, it was very easy to use and worked very well. My husband and I thought we'd take one for our room next time too!
Excellent well made product. !
naught on offer for my bedroom .. summer sun was cutting short my toddlers sleep..until I got this. really useful and strong.