Counter Tesco British Pork Belly

Not a Joint
Like other people, I have been caught out in the past thinking I was getting a joint. Having seen that all you need to do is add a note asking for it to be supplied as a joint I tried again and received …. 1.8kg of pork belly slices. Never again
Makes a Fab meal
I often buy this as a joint and always write a note to state wanted as a joint and not slices. Always cooks very lean and has good crackling. Can't go wrong especially when on offer.
Attention to Butchering
it would be good to be able to buy this with bone in. So much better flavour. I also prefer that the piece is not delivered rolled. I never cook my pork belly rolled and I have found the rolled up pork bellly has too often been hacked and badly butchered And then, on my last delivery, I was provided with 3 separate pieces of sliced belly -- not a whole piece. Since I put the meat directly in my chest freezer on delivery I didnt find out until I defrosted the meat. Just poor attention to butchering!!!!!!
rubbish
the picture implies that it is a single piece of pork. It is strips of port and so don't order if you want crackling on your belly pork joint!
Sliced pork belly
Deeply disappointed. I was expecting a slab of meat as shown in the illustration and which I needed for the recipe I wished to use. The meat counter worker has sliced it. Is this part of their training?
Please make this a large piece of belly pork not s
Product shown as whole pork belly. It came pre-sli
I roasted it and my husband loved it
I can't remember when did I ordered it. When I or
Badly cut portions of belly of pork
I was disappointed there were 3 mishaped chunks one was just skin, grizzle and sinew