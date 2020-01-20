Baxters Favourites Cream Chicken Soup 400G

Still a great soup...
Firstly the quality of the ingredients is as good as any other Baxters soup - in my opinion excellent. As to the character of the soup, it is a little thinner than earlier versions. But the taste remains very good and, if anything, is better than before. So I regard any changes as merely cosmetic. This is a very good cream of chicken soup. It just happens that I am enjoying a can as I write this review!
Certainly not my favourite any more!
Baxters used to make lovely soup, but the cream of chicken soup I bought recently was thin and watery and did not at all meet my expectations of a good quality soup. I will not be buying this brand again.
For a long time I considered Baxter’s soups to be superior in quality to other makes but am sad to see that they have gone the way of so many products. More of a coloured, tasteless water now. Won’t be buying it again