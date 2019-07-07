By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Whole Herring

5(1)Write a review
Counter Whole Herring

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Energy1040kJ 250kcal
    13%
  • Fat18.6g
    27%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1040kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • MSC Whole Herring (Clupea harengus), defrosted
  • Rich oily textured flesh, with a distinct flavour. Excellent when baked en papillotte with berries and citrus fruits. Source of Omega 3. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org (MSC C 55015)

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Herring (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Fishing Gear Trawls

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains bone

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g oven cookedPer 100g
Energy1040kJ / 250kcal1040kJ / 250kcal
Fat18.6g18.6g
Saturates4.6g4.6g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.4g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.3g19.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)2740mg2740mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Contains bone

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gotta love herring ❤️❤️❤️

5 stars

Gotta love herring ❤️❤️❤️

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here