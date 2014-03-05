Seven Seas Multibionta 50+ Multi Vitamins 30 Tablets
Product Description
- Food Supplement Multivitamin with Minerals & Biotic Cultures Plus Lutein, Bilberry and Ginseng Extract
- Tailored formula in a unique triple layer tablet, containing:
- 10 million biotic cultures
- 12 vitamins including B complex vitamins B2, B6 and B12
- 7 minerals including Iron and Zinc
- Multibionta® a is a combination of vitamins, minerals and biotic cultures in a unique triple layer tablet specifically tailored for people like you.
- Support 50+ everyday health and wellbeing:
- Vitality:
- Contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue: *B complex vitamins B2, B6, B12, and iron.
- Vision:
- Vitamin A supports normal vision.
- Cognitive Function:
- Zinc supports normal cognitive function.
- Bones and Muscles:
- Vitamin D contribute to the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function.
- Immunity:
- Vitamin A, C, D and Zinc for the normal function of the immune system.
- 10 million biotic cultures that are delivered to the gut thanks to a patented gastro-resistant coated tablet that protect them from gastric acidity.
- Tailored multivitamin with minerals & biotic cultures +lutein, bilberry extract and ginseng











Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Inulin, Calcium Ascorbate, Magnesium Oxide, Glazing Agent: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin E preparation (Vitamin E, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin), Preparation of Microorganisms Lactobacillus Gasseri PA 16/8, Bifidobacterium Bifidum MF 20/5, Bifidobacterium Longum SP 07/3 (Dextrin, Maize Starch, traces of Milk Proteins, Fish and Soya), Glucose, Anti-Caking Agent Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Ginseng Extract (Panax Ginseng C.A. Meyer), Nicotinamide, Bulking Agent: Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Glazing Agent: Hydroxypropylcellulose, Ferrous Sulphate, Bulking Agent: Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Vitamin A preparation (Vitamin A, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch), Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Pantothenate, Zinc Oxide, Bulking Agent: Crosslinked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin D Preparation (Cholecalciferol, Sucrose, Maize Starch, Palm Oil), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Colours: Iron Oxide, Brilliant Blue, Thiamin Nitrate, Lutein Preparation (Lutein, Gelatin, Sucrose, Palm Oil), Riboflavin, Anti-Caking Agent: Silicon Dioxide, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B12 Preparation (Cyanocobalamin, Maltodextrin), Bilberry Fruit Extract (Vaccinium Myrtillus, Maltodextrin), Folic Acid, Biotin, Potassium Iodide, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Molybdate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Dosage: 1 tablet per day, to be taken with a glass of water.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS: For adult use only. Do not exceed the recommended daily dosage. This product contains Vitamin A. Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult their doctor before taking the product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. This product contains Iron which can be dangerous to young children if consumed in excess.
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN
Name and address
Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
Return to





- TW14 8NX.
- 0800 0728 777
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin A
|800 µg RE
|100
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|10 mg a-TE
|83
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.4 mg
|127
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.6 mg
|114
|Niacin
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|2 mg
|143
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|1 µg
|40
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic acid
|6 mg
|100
|Iron
|5 mg
|36
|Zinc
|5 mg
|50
|Manganese
|0.4 mg
|20
|Selenium
|30 µg
|55
|Chromium
|25 µg
|63
|Molybdenum
|25 µg
|50
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67
|Bilberry Extract
|1 mg
|-
|Ginseng Extract
|20 mg
|-
|Lutein
|0.1 mg
|-
|Biotic cultures**
|10 Million
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|**Lactobacillus gasseri PA 16/8, Bifidobacterium bifidum MF20/5, Bifidobacterium longum SP 07/3
|-
|-
Safety information

