Sally Hansen Nailpolish Remover Moistrsing 200Ml

  • Nail polish remover
  • An advanced formula that rapidly removes all traces of nail colour plus treats your nails to essential nutrients that help promote healthy-looking nails and cuticles.
  • Nails are similar in structure to hair. So, just as pro-vitamins penetrate deeply to improve hair structure, nails can benefit as well. This special combination of Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin E and Aloe Vera quickly helps moisturise dry, brittle nails, leaving them strong and healthy-looking and ready for their next nail treatment.
  • Sally Hansen® offers a full line of nail care essentials, including removers, cuticle and nail treatments and protective nail colour, all available at your local retailer.
  • For dry, brittle nails
  • Pro-vitamin B5
  • With vitamin E and aloe vera
  • The fast remover
  • Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Acetone, Aqua, Parfum, Ethoxydiglycol, PPG-12-PEG-50 Lanolin, Benzophenone-3, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben, Sorbic Acid, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, CI 42053, CI 19140, CI 42090

Warnings

  • Caution: Highly flammable. Keep away from children and from synthetic materials and polished or painted surfaces.

Caution: Highly flammable. Keep away from children and from synthetic materials and polished or painted surfaces.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

I bought this product as l thought it would help m

I bought this product as l thought it would help my dry and brittle nails. In fact, it made it worse! l’ve resorted to using nail oil and no nail polish until my nails look presentable. Disappointing.

Burnt my skin

I used the product to remove my gel nails I had on. Which I thought the nail vanish was going to be good as it stated that it’s really good. But the product burnt my skin! And the nail varnish left stains on my hands!

Gentle remover, but works perfectly

This is the only product I will ever use for nail polish removal, it gently cleans nails, no sticky feeling

