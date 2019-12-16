Sally Hansen Nailpolish Remover Moistrsing 200Ml

I bought this product as l thought it would help m
I bought this product as l thought it would help my dry and brittle nails. In fact, it made it worse! l’ve resorted to using nail oil and no nail polish until my nails look presentable. Disappointing.
Burnt my skin
I used the product to remove my gel nails I had on. Which I thought the nail vanish was going to be good as it stated that it’s really good. But the product burnt my skin! And the nail varnish left stains on my hands!
Gentle remover, but works perfectly
This is the only product I will ever use for nail polish removal, it gently cleans nails, no sticky feeling