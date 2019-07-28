Tesco Honey Nut Cereal Cornflakes 750G

Crunchy
Very nice and crunchy
Tasteless cardboard
The cereal is lovely without milk but when you eat them with milk they are tasteless and go like cardboard. I think the sugar dissolves too easily in the milk.
Brilliant!
I decided to give Tesco's own version of honey nut cornflakes a chance because I want to buy more own branded items. I was a little sceptical given previous experience own brand cereals haven't tasted as nice but these tastes really nice! I definitely would definitely buy again, they have the right amount of flavour and have a wonderful crunch!
Used to be a really nice product, but the last pac
Used to be a really nice product, but the last pack was not as nice.rather thick and hard to eat
GREAT VALUE
BOUGHT THIS INSTEAD OF BRANDED ONE AND NO ONE COULD TELL THE DIFFERENCE,