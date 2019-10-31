By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Walkers Fluted Pork Pie

Write a review
£ 2.75
One pie
  Energy1612kJ 388kcal
    19%
  Fat27.2g
    39%
  Saturates10.2g
    51%
  Sugars1.8g
    2%
  Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1465kJ / 352kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in pastry case.
  • Walkers Fluted Pork Pie. Seasoned uncured pork encased in pastry case.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: British Pork (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Water, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Extract, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Egg, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tube. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (110g)
Energy1465kJ / 352kcal1612kJ / 388kcal
Fat24.7g27.2g
Saturates9.3g10.2g
Carbohydrate20.0g22.0g
Sugars1.6g1.8g
Fibre2.2g2.4g
Protein11.4g12.5g
Salt1.0g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really Good

4 stars

I like a pork pie but it has to be just right. My long standing favorite is the Dickinson & Morris Melton Mowbray This Tesco is as good Good peppery taste ...crisp pastry...well filled. The Tesco counter Pork pies are not clearly marked for there size This is 440gm as is the "Ultimate" one which has slightly more meat in it @@@

A PorkPie to really enjoy

4 stars

It had a nice crusty crumbly pastry case with good sized pork filling with quality jelly surrounding the meat. Overall a great Pork Pie.

really gorgeous proper pork pie.It has jelly in

5 stars

really gorgeous proper pork pie.It has jelly in it as well

too much pepper and not enough sage, not very nice

2 stars

too much pepper and not enough sage, not very nice at all

Where's the jelly?

3 stars

The pie was nice enough but where was the jelly? I cut the pie in half and there was the best part of a centimeter gap between the top of the meat and thre pastry which was completely empty. I find it hard to find pork pies with jelly in them like they used to have in the old days! What's happened?

Perfect pork pie!

5 stars

Read the reviews on these pork pies,Walkers are a multi award winning company now owned by Samworth butchers.Found that Tesco sell them so bought one to try.Pastry was nice and crisp and moist in the middle,not too much jelly, pork had plenty of fat to keep it moist and tasty with a lovely hint of pepper.All round well balanced pork pie.Will buy again soon.

proper pork pie exellent

5 stars

proper pork pie exellent

