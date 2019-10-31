Counter Walkers Fluted Pork Pie

Really Good
I like a pork pie but it has to be just right. My long standing favorite is the Dickinson & Morris Melton Mowbray This Tesco is as good Good peppery taste ...crisp pastry...well filled. The Tesco counter Pork pies are not clearly marked for there size This is 440gm as is the "Ultimate" one which has slightly more meat in it @@@
A PorkPie to really enjoy
It had a nice crusty crumbly pastry case with good sized pork filling with quality jelly surrounding the meat. Overall a great Pork Pie.
really gorgeous proper pork pie.It has jelly in it as well
too much pepper and not enough sage, not very nice at all
Where's the jelly?
The pie was nice enough but where was the jelly? I cut the pie in half and there was the best part of a centimeter gap between the top of the meat and thre pastry which was completely empty. I find it hard to find pork pies with jelly in them like they used to have in the old days! What's happened?
Perfect pork pie!
Read the reviews on these pork pies,Walkers are a multi award winning company now owned by Samworth butchers.Found that Tesco sell them so bought one to try.Pastry was nice and crisp and moist in the middle,not too much jelly, pork had plenty of fat to keep it moist and tasty with a lovely hint of pepper.All round well balanced pork pie.Will buy again soon.
proper pork pie exellent
