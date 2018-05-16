Tesco French Goats Cheese 100G

- Energy369kJ 89kcal4%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1231kJ / 297kcal
Product Description
- Full fat soft mould ripened goats' milk cheese.
- Expertly made for a soft rind and creamy centre, perfect hot or cold. Made in France.
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Goat's Cheese (Goat's Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in France using milk from the EU. Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 3 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1231kJ / 297kcal
|369kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|18.0g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.0g
|5.4g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
