Tesco French Goats Cheese 100G

Tesco French Goats Cheese 100G
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy369kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1231kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened goats' milk cheese.
  • Expertly made for a soft rind and creamy centre, perfect hot or cold. Made in France.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Goat's Cheese (Goat's Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France using milk from the EU. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 3 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1231kJ / 297kcal369kJ / 89kcal
Fat25.0g7.5g
Saturates18.0g5.4g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.0g5.4g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

