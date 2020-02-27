Loctite Super Glue Control Liquid 3G
- Super Glue Control
- Dishwasher and water resistant
- Advanced dispenser, liquid formula, 3g
- Safe storage and carrying
- Loctite Super Glue provides strong and reliable solutions for your gluing tasks at home. Developed with industrial expertise, Loctite Super Glue is now water and dishwasher resistant, achieves D3 technical standards according to BS EN 204 as it contains Silicotec hydrophobic technology.
- Aircraft manufacturers rely on Loctite products, so can you.
- Precise dispensing system squeeze me
- Water and dishwasher resistant
- Easy to use pack for maximum control
- Strong reliable bond
- Bonds in seconds
- Solvent free
- Anti-clog cap
- For many task and materials around the home
Preparation and Usage
- China, metal, rubber, leather†, wood, plastic*, paper
- *Except PE/PP. †May damage leather. If in doubt, test on a hidden area before use. Not suitable for bonding glass or synthetic fibres. Do not use in areas of constant immersion or permanent damp. Not suitable for use within items that contain very hot liquids.
- How to Use It
- Surfaces to be bonded should be clean, dry and close fitting.
- 1) Prepare the pack for use by screwing closure clockwise to lock, then unscrew cap fully to apply glue.
- 2) Gently press side panels to apply a small amount of adhesive to one surface only.
- 3) Press the surfaces together and hold until set.
- 4) Replace cap immediately and store upright in a cool dry place.
- Bonded skin: In case of bonded skin, peel apart using soap, hot water and a blunt edge e.g. teaspoon handle.
- WARNING.
- Ethyl 2-cyanoacrylate. Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of the reach of children. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Causes skin irritation. Avoid breathing vapours. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to remove. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Gently wash with plenty of soap and water.
- Henkel Limited,
- CW7 3QY.
- Henkel Limited,
- CW7 3QY.
- Tel: 01606 593933
- Email: technical.services@henkel.co.uk
3g
- Irritant
