From The Deli Pork Luncheon Meat

Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 204kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped pork luncheon meat with added water.
- From our delicatessen, our pork Luncheon meat is a great favourite for lunch boxes.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (75%), Water, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Pepper, Mustard Flour, Onion, Sugar, Milk Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Pimento, Lemon Peel Powder, Cardamom, Chilli, Ginger, Mace, Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Mustard
Produce of
Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|849kJ / 204kcal
|212kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|15.3g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|14.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
