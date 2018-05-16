Boursin Full Fat Soft Cheese Pepper 150G

Product Description
- Full Fat Soft Cheese with Cracked Black Pepper.
- Boursin® Black Pepper is a deliciously soft, creamy and crumbly French cheese from Normandy blended with cracked black peppercorns.
- As an authentic French cheese, Boursin® Black Pepper is the hero of your cheese board
- Enjoy it on a cracker, as a topping for a tasty BBQ-ed burger or even on a blini with a sliver of smoked salmon
- Deliciously soft, creamy and crumbly
- Authentic French cheese made in Normandy
- Made with pasteurized milk and cream, safe to eat whilst pregnant
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Cracked Black Pepper (1.5%), Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +2º and +6º.
Produce of
Made in our factory in: Pacy-sur-Eure, Normandie, France
Preparation and Usage
- To enjoy Boursin at its best, remove from the fridge one hour before eating
Name and address
- Fromageries BEL,
- BP 29208,
- 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
- France.
Return to
- Customer careline: 0800 030 4610
- www.bel-group.com
- www.boursin.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|p.100 g
|Energy value
|1680 kJ - 406 kcal
|Fat
|40 g
|of which saturates
|27 g
|Carbohydrate
|3 g
|of which sugars
|2,5 g
|Protein
|8,5 g
|Salt
|1,3 g
