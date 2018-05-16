By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boursin Full Fat Soft Cheese Pepper 150G

Boursin Full Fat Soft Cheese Pepper 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Product Description

  • Full Fat Soft Cheese with Cracked Black Pepper.
  • For more inspiring Boursin® cheese recipes go to…www.boursin.co.uk
  • Boursin, Boursin Cheese, Soft Cheese, French Cheese, Appetizers, Party Snacks, Cheese Board, Boursin Recipes
  • Boursin® Black Pepper is a deliciously soft, creamy and crumbly French cheese from Normandy blended with cracked black peppercorns.
  • As an authentic French cheese, Boursin® Black Pepper is the hero of your cheese board
  • Enjoy it on a cracker, as a topping for a tasty BBQ-ed burger or even on a blini with a sliver of smoked salmon
  • Deliciously soft, creamy and crumbly
  • Authentic French cheese made in Normandy
  • Made with pasteurized milk and cream, safe to eat whilst pregnant
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Cracked Black Pepper (1.5%), Salt, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +2º and +6º.

Produce of

Made in our factory in: Pacy-sur-Eure, Normandie, France

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy Boursin at its best, remove from the fridge one hour before eating

Name and address

  • Fromageries BEL,
  • BP 29208,
  • 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
  • France.

Return to

  • Customer careline: 0800 030 4610
  • www.bel-group.com
  • www.boursin.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesp.100 g
Energy value1680 kJ - 406 kcal
Fat 40 g
of which saturates 27 g
Carbohydrate 3 g
of which sugars 2,5 g
Protein 8,5 g
Salt 1,3 g

