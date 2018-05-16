Counter Tuna Steak

- Energy564kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 499kJ / 118kcal
Product Description
- Yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares) steak, defrosted
- Tuna Steak Firm and meaty game fish that is a great alternative to a beef steak Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- ISO 22000 : 2005 Certified Company
- Friend of the Sea
- BRC food certificated
- UKAS product certification
- System Certification ISO 9001: 2000 SGS
Information
Ingredients
Yellowfin Tuna (Thunnus albacares) (Fish).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in chiller 0°C to 4°C
Number of uses
1 Servings
Importer address
- New England Seafood,
- Chessington,
- UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|499kJ / 118kcal
|564kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|26.0g
|29.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 120g typically weighs 114g.
|-
|-
