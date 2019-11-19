By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Soreen Fruity Sliced Malt Laof Each

3(4)Write a review
£ 1.30
Per portion (2 slices):
  • Energy547kJ 129kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.23g
    3%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1271kJ

  • A sliced fruited malt loaf
  • Share me!
  • Tell everyone how you ate me on Twitter @soreenHQ or facebook.com/soreenHQ
  • The secret's in the squidge
  • Squeeze me. Come on. Don't be shy. There. Feel that? That's squidgy power, that is. Deliciously chewy fruitiness bursting with energy to help keep you fuelled up and ready for action. But don't take my squidginess too literally - I'm low in fat too.
  • Low fat - less than 3%
  • Deliciously squidgy energy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Low fat

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (14%), Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4.4%), Dried Whey (from Cows Milk), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate

  • Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Oats

I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.

  • How to enjoy me
  • I'm so deliciously squidgy that sometimes my slices have a pesky habit of sticking back together again, so just give them a little tug and I'll be ready to go!

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove all fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
  • SAFETY FIRST: To avoid suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.

  • Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.

  • Squidgy enough for you?
  • I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us at www.sorreen.com/get-in-touch
  • Call us free on 0800 515739
  • Or write to us at
280g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 Slices
Energy 1271kJ547kJ
-300kcal129kcal
Fat 3.0g1.3g
of which saturates 0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate 58.2g25.0g
of which sugars 20.9g9.0g
Fibre 3.9g1.7g
Protein 8.2g3.6g
Salt 0.50g0.23g

Impossible to separate the slices

2 stars

Quality was good ..but although it is sliced it is virtually impossible to separate the sliced resulting in them being ripped and in pieces

Product fail.

3 stars

A waste of time and money slicing it.The slices are not clean cut and come away in lumps.

Not realy sliced.

4 stars

Love this loaf but I prefer to cut it myself. The slices are not completely separate so they still need a knife to cut. Or it could be the hot weather.

Hard and nearly out of date

2 stars

Hard and nearly out of date

