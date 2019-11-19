Soreen Fruity Sliced Malt Laof Each

Impossible to separate the slices
Quality was good ..but although it is sliced it is virtually impossible to separate the sliced resulting in them being ripped and in pieces
Product fail.
A waste of time and money slicing it.The slices are not clean cut and come away in lumps.
Not realy sliced.
Love this loaf but I prefer to cut it myself. The slices are not completely separate so they still need a knife to cut. Or it could be the hot weather.
Hard and nearly out of date
