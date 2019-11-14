Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack

Disappointing
Was disappointed to find that it had taken all the paint off of the coving meaning that now had to be painted too.
Took the paint off my ceiling
Used this to edge in the walls, stuck it on the ceiling when we came to remove it it peeled all the paint off. Not impressed with the extra work caused by this tape.
Good value & Quality
This masking tape proved to have just the right stickiness for my purposes (masking off skirting and architrave). Very good value. Recommended.
good value
Easy to order, ideal to use but rolls could be longer.
very strong tape
Very good masking tape and good value./ good service
Great
Does exactly what it says
Good value tape
Good value tape for the price. Much cheaper than elsewhere. Great delivery time.
great value and great product
bought this and thought it wouldnt be great but actually it was better than more expensive brands!
value for money
good price..arrived within a few days of ordering
masking tape
i was disapointted with this as it kept coming of wall it was not good quality at all