Tesco Basics Masking Tape Twin Pack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Product Description

  • All purpose masking tape
  • Twin pack
  • Width 2cm, Length 25m

  • With lots of convenient uses around this home, this Tesco Value masking tape comes in a twin pack. Great for masking off edges when painting and temporarily securing surfaces, the tape has a width of approximately 2cm.

Information

Disappointing

1 stars

Was disappointed to find that it had taken all the paint off of the coving meaning that now had to be painted too.

Took the paint off my ceiling

1 stars

Used this to edge in the walls, stuck it on the ceiling when we came to remove it it peeled all the paint off. Not impressed with the extra work caused by this tape.

Good value & Quality

4 stars

This masking tape proved to have just the right stickiness for my purposes (masking off skirting and architrave). Very good value. Recommended.

good value

4 stars

Easy to order, ideal to use but rolls could be longer.

very strong tape

5 stars

Very good masking tape and good value./ good service

Great

5 stars

Does exactly what it says

Good value tape

5 stars

Good value tape for the price. Much cheaper than elsewhere. Great delivery time.

great value and great product

5 stars

bought this and thought it wouldnt be great but actually it was better than more expensive brands!

value for money

5 stars

good price..arrived within a few days of ordering

masking tape

1 stars

i was disapointted with this as it kept coming of wall it was not good quality at all

