Castello Danish Blue Extra Creamy Cheese 125G

Castello Danish Blue Extra Creamy Cheese 125G
£ 1.80
£14.40/kg

Product Description

  • High fat blue veined cheese.
  • Extra creamy
  • Salty & sharp for bold flavor
  • Strength - intense - 6
  • Produced from Danish cows' milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, use within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Customer Careline: 0845 600 6688
  • www.castellocheese.com
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1653 kJ / 400 kcal
Fat 37 g
of which saturates 23 g
Carbohydrate <0.5 g
of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 3.2 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

