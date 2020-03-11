By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Refreshing Toner 200Ml

Nivea Refreshing Toner 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • NIVEA Daily Essentials Refreshing Toner invigorates for a fresh skin feeling. Enriched with Vitamin E & Hydra IQ.
  • Tones the skin and removes residues
  • Leaves skin feeling invigorated due to its mild and refreshing formula that contains Vitamin E
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glyceryl Glucoside, Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Panthenol, Polyquaternium-10, Propylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

