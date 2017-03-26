By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Loctite Control Gel 3G Superglue
Product Description

  • Super Glue Power Flex Control Gel
  • Quick-drying, transparent super glue is shock & water-resistant
  • Rubber-infused formula is flexible with precise dispensing system
  • 3g of Loctite super glue for use on china, metal, rubber, leather & more
  • Loctite Super Glue provides strong and reliable solutions for your gluing tasks at home. Developed with industrial expertise, Loctite Super Glue is now water resistant and achieves D3 technical standards according to BS EN 204.
  • Aircraft manufacturers rely on Loctite products, so can you.
  • Rubber infused formula
  • Extra strong & flexible
  • Universal instant adhesive
  • Water and shock resistant
  • Easy to use pack for maximum control
  • Ideal for vertical surfaces and porous materials
  • Strong reliable bond
  • Bonds in seconds
  • For many tasks and materials around the home
  • Solvent free
  • Anti-clog cap

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Rubber, Leather†, Wood, Metal, China, Paper, Plastic*
  • *Except PE/PP. †May damage leather. If in doubt, test on a hidden area before use. Not suitable for bonding glass or synthetic fibres. Do not use in areas of constant immersion or permanent damp. Not suitable for use with items that contain very hot liquids.
  • How to Use It
  • Surfaces to be bonded should be clean, dry and close fitting.
  • 1) Prepare the pack for use by screwing closure clockwise to lock, then unscrew cap fully to apply glue.
  • 2) Gently press side panels to apply a small amount of adhesive to one surface only.
  • 3) Press the surfaces together and hold until set.
  • 4) Replace cap immediately and store upright in a cool dry place.
  • Bonded skin: In case of bonded skin, peel apart using soap, hot water and a blunt edge e.g. teaspoon handle.

Warnings

  • WARNING.
  • Ethyl 2-cyanoacrylate. Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of the reach of children. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Causes skin irritation. Avoid breathing vapours. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to remove. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Gently wash with plenty of soap and water.

Name and address

  • Henkel Limited,
  • CW7 3QY.

Return to

  • Henkel Limited,
  • CW7 3QY.
  • Tel: 01606 593933
  • Email: technical.services@henkel.co.uk

Net Contents

3g

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Super Super Glue

4 stars

Works well and the nozzle does not clog so easily.

Great Stuff

5 stars

Really good....does exactly what it claims !! Works with any surface with great results !!

