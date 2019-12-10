Jacktone Lodi Chardonnay 75Cl

Product Description
- Chardonnay - White American Wine
- Estate-grown in Lodi, California, an area blessed for its distinctive fine wines, this Chardonnay is family-grown and family-made. Using generation after generation of farming experience and strictly observing over 100 sustainable farming practices, it truly reflects its vineyard estate.
- Crisp and complex, bringing an array of fruit and citrus flavours to the table, it's a Chardonnay that's perfect to pair with light and delicate foods such as fish, shellfish, chicken and spring vegetables.
- Wine of the USA
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites and Milk
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Kingsland Drinks
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Paul Braydon
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Vines are shy-bearing and produce relatively small, thin-skinned and fragile berries which require gentle handling during harvest. LODI RULES This product adheres to Lodi Rules; sustainable wine growing standards that are designed to lead to measurable improvements in environmental health of the ecosystem, society and wine quality. To become certified, a third party organisation examines the vineyards and practices to ensure they meet all requirements.
History
- Lodi's diverse soils were formed thousands of years ago through geological events and alluvial waters. Two major rivers originating in the Sierra Nevada mountain range feed the Lodi appellation - the Mokelumne and Cosumnes. These rivers have brought soils rich in granitic-based minerals that lend complex flavors to the wines of Lodi. This area is noted for producing uniform and balanced vineyards that deliver fruit-driven wines; well-structured reds with rich mouth feel, and lively refreshing whites.
Regional Information
- LODI APPELLATION Location: Between San Francisco and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Climate: Classic Mediterranean, taking advantage of the gap between the northern and southern coastal ranges surrounding the San Francisco Bay. As the day's temperature rises, breezes drift in from the Delta, keeping the nights cool. Terroir: The soil-types are well drained with low to medium fertility, allowing the vines to slowly draw water.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
