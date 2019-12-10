By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacktone Lodi Chardonnay 75Cl

image 1 of Jacktone Lodi Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White American Wine
  • Estate-grown in Lodi, California, an area blessed for its distinctive fine wines, this Chardonnay is family-grown and family-made. Using generation after generation of farming experience and strictly observing over 100 sustainable farming practices, it truly reflects its vineyard estate.
  • Crisp and complex, bringing an array of fruit and citrus flavours to the table, it's a Chardonnay that's perfect to pair with light and delicate foods such as fish, shellfish, chicken and spring vegetables.
  • Wine of the USA
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites and Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and complex, bringing an array of fruit and citrus flavours.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Kingsland Drinks

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Paul Braydon

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Vines are shy-bearing and produce relatively small, thin-skinned and fragile berries which require gentle handling during harvest. LODI RULES This product adheres to Lodi Rules; sustainable wine growing standards that are designed to lead to measurable improvements in environmental health of the ecosystem, society and wine quality. To become certified, a third party organisation examines the vineyards and practices to ensure they meet all requirements.

History

  • Lodi's diverse soils were formed thousands of years ago through geological events and alluvial waters. Two major rivers originating in the Sierra Nevada mountain range feed the Lodi appellation - the Mokelumne and Cosumnes. These rivers have brought soils rich in granitic-based minerals that lend complex flavors to the wines of Lodi. This area is noted for producing uniform and balanced vineyards that deliver fruit-driven wines; well-structured reds with rich mouth feel, and lively refreshing whites.

Regional Information

  • LODI APPELLATION Location: Between San Francisco and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Climate: Classic Mediterranean, taking advantage of the gap between the northern and southern coastal ranges surrounding the San Francisco Bay. As the day's temperature rises, breezes drift in from the Delta, keeping the nights cool. Terroir: The soil-types are well drained with low to medium fertility, allowing the vines to slowly draw water.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of the USA

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.
  • www.kingsland-drinks.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

