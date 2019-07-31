Dickinson Morris Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 440G

Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork encase in a pastry case.
- "Our story starts with an amazing woman Mary Dickinson (1768 to 1841) Considered the originator of the hand raised Melton Mowbray pork pie, Mary is credited with using the first wooden dolly to raise a pastry case. Mary's method has stood the test of time and she is the reason the Melton Mowbray Pork Pies we all know and love look the way they do."
- Jump forward to 1851, the year of the great exhibition and the height of Britain's Industrial Revolution. John Dickinson, Mary's grandson, opens his bakery in Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray. John's bakery is exactly where Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe is today. In the 1880's John Dickinson took under his wing an apprentice, Joseph Morris, saving Joseph from the local workhouse. The two worked so well together that in 1885 John added Joseph's name to the business and so the Dickinson & Morris pork pie you have in your hand was born.
- Authentic Melton Mowbray
- Pack size: 440g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (49%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Lard, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Extract, Pork Fat, White Pepper, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. For use by see side of pack
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Recycling info
Label - glued. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Wrap. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe,
- 10 Nottingham Street,
- Melton Mowbray,
- Leicestershire,
- LE13 1NW.
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 1/4 Pie (113g):
|Energy
|1377kJ (331kcal)
|1557 kJ (374kcal)
|Fat
|22.2g
|25.1g
|of which saturates
|8.0g
|9.0g
|Carbohydrate
|19.5g
|22.0g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|12.8g
|14.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Reference intake average adult Energy 8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
|-
|-
