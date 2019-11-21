Tesco Fresh Cream & Strawberry Jam Scones 2 Pack

YYYYYYYYYUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
Bought these today 5 days in date. They were quite dry with hardly any jam or cream. Not at all like the picture on box. Very disappointing won’t be buying again.
Very dry scones. Hardly any cream.
Disappointing Product
I wish l had read the reviews before purchasing as these were really disappointing. The scone fell apart and there was virtually no jam and the merest trace of fresh cream. Luckily I had some clotted cream and jam in my fridge so I filled it. Unfortunately it didn't improve the flavour of the scone. Come on Tesco you could do better.
Not like picture!
The scones certainly did not look like the picture on box. They were flat and very dry and only had a small amount of cream and jam. Wouldn’t buy again.
Dry, tasteless.
Bought these a year ago and thought they were tasteless and dry. Year later tasteless dry, where was the cream and jam?? Donr waste your money.
terrible
dry, very little cream and jam. In the bin !!
Waste of money
They really not worth the money any more the ones I git this week 27/07/19 had very little cream and a blob of jam . Waste of money
They looked good and were very light but burnt my
They looked good and were very light but burnt my mouth, especially my tongue. Too much baking soda!
Love these scones
Beautiful light and moist scones