Tesco Fresh Cream & Strawberry Jam Scones 2 Pack

2(11)Write a review
Tesco Fresh Cream & Strawberry Jam Scones 2 Pack

Rest of shelf

One scone
  • Energy1296kJ 309kcal
    15%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars18.0g
    20%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1473kJ / 351kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Scones split and filled with stabilised cream and strawberry jam.
  • British Cream. Golden baked scones filled with cream and strawberry jam.
  • British Cream Golden baked scones filled with cream and strawberry jam
  • British cream
  • Golden-baked scones filled with cream and strawberry jam
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Stabilised Cream (15%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Strawberry Jam (12%) [Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Lutein)], Milk, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scone (88g)
Energy1473kJ / 351kcal1296kJ / 309kcal
Fat13.8g12.1g
Saturates9.0g7.9g
Carbohydrate49.1g43.2g
Sugars20.5g18.0g
Fibre1.9g1.7g
Protein6.6g5.8g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

11 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

YYYYYYYYYUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

5 stars

YYYYYYYYYUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM

Bought these today 5 days in date. They were quite

1 stars

Bought these today 5 days in date. They were quite dry with hardly any jam or cream. Not at all like the picture on box. Very disappointing won’t be buying again.

Very dry scones. Hardly any cream.

2 stars

Very dry scones. Hardly any cream.

Disappointing Product

2 stars

I wish l had read the reviews before purchasing as these were really disappointing. The scone fell apart and there was virtually no jam and the merest trace of fresh cream. Luckily I had some clotted cream and jam in my fridge so I filled it. Unfortunately it didn't improve the flavour of the scone. Come on Tesco you could do better.

Not like picture!

2 stars

The scones certainly did not look like the picture on box. They were flat and very dry and only had a small amount of cream and jam. Wouldn’t buy again.

Dry, tasteless.

1 stars

Bought these a year ago and thought they were tasteless and dry. Year later tasteless dry, where was the cream and jam?? Donr waste your money.

terrible

1 stars

dry, very little cream and jam. In the bin !!

Waste of money

2 stars

They really not worth the money any more the ones I git this week 27/07/19 had very little cream and a blob of jam . Waste of money

They looked good and were very light but burnt my

1 stars

They looked good and were very light but burnt my mouth, especially my tongue. Too much baking soda!

Love these scones

5 stars

Beautiful light and moist scones

