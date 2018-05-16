By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
7Up Free 12 X 330Ml Pack

7Up Free 12 X 330Ml Pack

Per 330ml:
  • Energy17kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon and Lime Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit.
  • Great 7up taste
  • Free of sugar, colour
  • Free of caffeine
  • Pack size: 3960ML
  • Free of sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

Distributor address

  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • www.7up.ie

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 5kJ/1kcal17kJ/3kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.04g0.13g
Pack contains 12 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

