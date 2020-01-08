Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 180G

Horrid
These latest ones are soft and foul tasting
delivered 06/01/20 with a best before 08/01/20 was
Delicious
A firm tasty suculant tomatoe
Tasty tomatoes
Very good and tasty when ripe, great for a plain tomato and onion salad in the absence of any other tomatoes. Always fall back on these. Whatever happened to Pink Temptation tomatoes which were excellent but pricey.
Used seeds off these grew in garden lovely++++++
Toms for your tum
Such such good value and vibes. These toms sort me out for say a week and a half. Toms themselves are very versatile foods and this is just the ticket!
Versatile and flavoursome little baby toms
These are a lovely sweet and tangy little tomato just right for adding to a salad or roasted vegetables or anything else that takes your fancy. They are generally nice and firm and keep well in the fridge. I definitely recommend these as an alternative to their larger salad tomato cousins that have much less flavour than these little babies.
Completely tasteless.
poor quality
The inside of these plum tomatoes were black. Fairly sure they were not supposed to be that colour so into the bin they went. It was lucky my wife cut them in half before serving them.