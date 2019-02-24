By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Swiss Gruyere By Weight

5(1)Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 4.62
£15.39/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy495kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal

Product Description

  • Swiss Reserve Gruyere AOP, cheese made with unpasteurised milk.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Swiss Reserve Gruyere Cheese AOP (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland, using milk from Switzerland

Number of uses

50 Servings

Warnings

  • Made from unpasteurised milk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1652kJ / 398kcal495kJ / 119kcal
Fat32.0g9.6g
Saturates19.4g5.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.5g8.3g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Made from unpasteurised milk

Gives any meal a lift....

5 stars

This really beautiful cheese is perfect for grilled cheese, on a burger or making an indulgent fondue. I use it in so many dishes as it adds that special touch to a mundane lunch or midweek dinner.

