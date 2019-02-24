Tesco Swiss Gruyere By Weight

Gives any meal a lift....
This really beautiful cheese is perfect for grilled cheese, on a burger or making an indulgent fondue. I use it in so many dishes as it adds that special touch to a mundane lunch or midweek dinner.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 398kcal
INGREDIENTS: Swiss Reserve Gruyere Cheese AOP (Milk).
Produced in Switzerland, using milk from Switzerland
50 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1652kJ / 398kcal
|495kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|32.0g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|19.4g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.5g
|8.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Made from unpasteurised milk
