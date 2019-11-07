Counter Scottish Live Mussels

Lovely!
These mussels were wonderful! Used them in a chorizo and sherry stew, and it was lovely. Use as fresh as possible, as I did, and make sure to clean them. Pull off the remains of the beard, do a small scrub with the rough side of a clean sponge, and scrap off any barnacles with your knife, and that is all you need to do! Cannot recomend enough!
Had these today cooked in wine and garlic they tasted lovely ordering more this week
Clean and delicious
excellent value, need very little cleaning, not many broken or un-opened mussels, also good size and delicious