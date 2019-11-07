By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Scottish Live Mussels

5(3)Write a review
Counter Scottish Live Mussels

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.80
£3.00/kg

  • Energy448kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt2.9g
    48%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 224kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Live rope grown Scottish mussels (Mytilidae spp)
  • For great quality and succulent texture our MSC Mussels are rope grown, and left to naturally feed, in the sea off the coast of Scotland. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC`s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mollusc

Produce of

Farmed in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Packed in Scotland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains shell

Recycling info

Net. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlper 200g edible portion
Energy224kJ / 53kcal448kJ / 106kcal
Fat0.6g1.2g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate4.0g8.0g
Sugars2.3g4.6g
Fibre0.6g1.2g
Protein7.6g15.2g
Salt1.5g2.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely!

5 stars

These mussels were wonderful! Used them in a chorizo and sherry stew, and it was lovely. Use as fresh as possible, as I did, and make sure to clean them. Pull off the remains of the beard, do a small scrub with the rough side of a clean sponge, and scrap off any barnacles with your knife, and that is all you need to do! Cannot recomend enough!

Had these today cooked in wine and garlic they tas

5 stars

Had these today cooked in wine and garlic they tasted lovely ordering more this week

Clean and delicious

5 stars

excellent value, need very little cleaning, not many broken or un-opened mussels, also good size and delicious

