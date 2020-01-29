By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Salted Normandy Butter 250G

Tesco Finest Salted Normandy Butter 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg
2 teaspoons
  • Energy298kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2980kJ / 725kcal

Product Description

  • Beurre d'Isigny PDO Normandy Salted Butter
  • Tesco finest* Beurre D'isigny Normandy Butter with Guerande Sea Salt Crystals. Traditionally churned for a smooth texture and creamy taste. Made with milk from cows that graze on grass in the mineral rich salt marshes of Isigny.
  • Churned in the traditional way for a fresh and delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Beurre d'Isigny (Milk), Salt (2%). Minimum 80% milk fat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Fantastic butter, the best tasting salted butter

5 stars

Butter how butter is supposed to taste. Tesco please start selling the unpasteurized version of this!!

Terrible salt distribution

1 stars

This has a wonderfully all rounded buttery taste on the whole. Unfortunately someone has decided to instil every other mouthful with a huge piece of salt. If you’re careful you can feel the lumps of salt against the knife when you’re preparing to spread. I like salt generally but having a mouth full of it when it’s unexpected is awful !

Failed when you could have won!

5 stars

Fabulous taste and great product! NO LONGER AVAILABLE!? Fire the product manager or their boss!

Fabulous

5 stars

This is only surpassed by the raw, unpasteurised Isigny butter. Just fabulous.

Wish local store would stock it

5 stars

This is the best butter I have ever bought and used. Sadly my store where I work hasn't stocked it for over 12mths. I have now got friends and relatives all over the place looking in other stores. Such a shame it can't be bought on my own doorstep.

Best butter... but you don't sell it any more :o(

5 stars

Best butter EVER. Why oh WHY have you stopped supplying it Tesco, please please please bring it back!!

Gorgeous, rich and like butter used to be. I part

5 stars

Gorgeous, rich and like butter used to be. I particularly love the salt crystals.

Best Butter

5 stars

This butter is wonderful the flakes of salt add so much taste the quality is excellent. No wonder it is in the finest range. The only problem is that it is not available on far to man occasions.

we find the flavour and exture of this butter uniq

5 stars

we find the flavour and exture of this butter unique.Its very palatable 7 the salty grains enhance the flavour immensely. so sorry to find that its out of stock

Amazing Butter

5 stars

This is the best butter out there by miles.....Hope you're still going to sell it

