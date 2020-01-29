Tesco Finest Salted Normandy Butter 250G

Fantastic butter, the best tasting salted butter
Butter how butter is supposed to taste. Tesco please start selling the unpasteurized version of this!!
Terrible salt distribution
This has a wonderfully all rounded buttery taste on the whole. Unfortunately someone has decided to instil every other mouthful with a huge piece of salt. If you’re careful you can feel the lumps of salt against the knife when you’re preparing to spread. I like salt generally but having a mouth full of it when it’s unexpected is awful !
Failed when you could have won!
Fabulous taste and great product! NO LONGER AVAILABLE!? Fire the product manager or their boss!
Fabulous
This is only surpassed by the raw, unpasteurised Isigny butter. Just fabulous.
Wish local store would stock it
This is the best butter I have ever bought and used. Sadly my store where I work hasn't stocked it for over 12mths. I have now got friends and relatives all over the place looking in other stores. Such a shame it can't be bought on my own doorstep.
Best butter... but you don't sell it any more :o(
Best butter EVER. Why oh WHY have you stopped supplying it Tesco, please please please bring it back!!
Gorgeous, rich and like butter used to be. I part
Gorgeous, rich and like butter used to be. I particularly love the salt crystals.
Best Butter
This butter is wonderful the flakes of salt add so much taste the quality is excellent. No wonder it is in the finest range. The only problem is that it is not available on far to man occasions.
we find the flavour and exture of this butter uniq
we find the flavour and exture of this butter unique.Its very palatable 7 the salty grains enhance the flavour immensely. so sorry to find that its out of stock
Amazing Butter
This is the best butter out there by miles.....Hope you're still going to sell it