Pataks Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread 2 Pack

Product Description
- Garlic & Coriander Naans
- For recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
- Our restaurant style baked naans are perfect for dipping into our delicious curries
- Our unique recipe is flavoured with garlic & coriander and baked to perfection, scoop and dip into our delicious curries or serve with our chutneys and pickles to help create the perfect curry night in.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegetarian
Information
Ingredients
Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Garlic Infused Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Granules (1%), Dried Coriander (0.7%), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Yeast, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.Suitable for home freezing. For best before see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, use the oven.
Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle the naans with a little water on both sides. Place them under a preheated medium grill and grill each side for 1 minute.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/ Gas mark 4, sprinkle the naans with a little water on both sides and place directly on the middle shelf for 6 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the pack.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
2 x Naans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1257 kJ / 298 kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|52.1g
|of which sugars
|9.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|Protein
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.95g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019