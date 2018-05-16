Dina 6 Pitta Bread Wholemeal

Product Description
- 6 Wholemeal Pitta
- Packed in a modified atmosphere.
- Mediterranean food at its best
- Fully baked in an authentic stone bake oven
- Low in fat
- From non GM source
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- Processed in a factory handling Soya and Milk For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Under warm conditions shelf life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing for up to 12 months. Freeze unopened on the day of purchase. Defrost and store in a refrigerator (5-8°C) and consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 150°C/302 °F Gas mark 2.
Remove packaging and heat from 1-2 minutes
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Serve cold or warm. Slice open the pocket and fill generously with your favourite choice of fillings or spreads. Bread can be filled prior to or after warming, depending on filling.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Dina Foods Ltd.,
- 24 Gorst Road,
- Park Royal,
- NW10 6LE.
Return to
- Email: customer-services@dinafoods.com
- Website: www.dinafoods.com
- T. 02086215511
Net Contents
6 x Pitta Bread
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Piece
|Energy
|841 kj
|546 kj
|-
|198 kcal
|128 kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|40g
|26g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|3.7g
|Protein
|7.2g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
