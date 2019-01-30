By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Ilchester Mexicana Original Hot Cheddar

Write a review
Counter Ilchester Mexicana Original Hot Cheddar

£ 3.30
£11.00/kg

Product Description

  • Mexicana® Original - Cheddar with mixed peppers and chilli

Information

Ingredients

Added ingredients: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Red, Green and Jalapeno Peppers (3%), Mexican Chilli Seasoning (Spices (Paprika, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Black Pepper), Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato Granules, Dried Garlic, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Herbs, Colour (Paprika Extract), Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, Lactose intolerant

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as hot as expected

3 stars

Nice flavor, but I wouldn't consider it hot especially for a Mexican style cheese.

