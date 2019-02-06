By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Ilchester Applewood Smoked Flavour Cheddar

Counter Ilchester Applewood Smoked Flavour Cheddar

£ 2.85
£9.50/kg

Product Description

  Applewood® Smoke Flavoured Cheddar

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese, (Milk) Smoke Flavouring, Paprika

Allergy Information

  Contains Milk, Lactose intolerant

Really good cheese

5 stars

Love this cheese. I have it with red grapes and crackers....superb evening snack!

Excellent.

5 stars

If you don't love smokey cheese... Something is wrong with you. Lush on a cracker with caramelised onion chutney.

