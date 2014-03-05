By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multiplus Men X 30

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Tesco Health men's health multivitamins and minerals food supplement.
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 25 nutrients. Zinc which supports the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood. Magnesium to support normal muscle function. Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system. Vitamin B6 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Zinc to help maintain testosterone levels
  • Magnesium to support muscle function
  • Vitamin C for a healthy immune system
  • Vitamin B6 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dicalcium Phosphate, Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C, Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin E, Modified Maize Starch, Creatine Monohydrate, Arginine Hydrochloride, Aminobenzoic Acid, Niacin, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Zinc Oxide, Thiamin, Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex, Pantothenic Acid, Mannitol, Vitamin B6, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Manganese Sulphate, Stearic Acid, Maltodextrin, Riboflavin, Magnesium Stearate, Acacia, Maize Starch, Cupric Sulphate, Glycerol, Korean Ginseng Extract, Vitamin A, Sugar, Sodium Selenite, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid), Potassium Iodide, Triglycerides, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if blister seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablet%RI*
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0%
Fat0g0%
Saturates0g0%
Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugars0g0%
Fibre0g
Protein0g0%
Salt0g0%
Vitamin A750.0µg (94%NRV)
Vitamin D5.0µg (100%NRV)
Vitamin E20.0mg (167%NRV)
Vitamin C60.0mg (75%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)12.0mg (1091%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)5.0mg (357%NRV)
Niacin20.0mg (125%NRV)
Vitamin B69.0mg (643%NRV)
Folic Acid200.0µg (100%NRV)
Vitamin B129.0µg (360%NRV)
Biotin50.0µg (100%NRV)
Pantothenic acid10.0mg (167%NRV)
Magnesium60.0mg (16%NRV)
Zinc15.0mg (150%NRV)
Copper1.0mg (100%NRV)
Manganese3.0mg (150%NRV)
Selenium150.0µg (273%NRV)
Chromium50.0µg (125%NRV)
Iodine150.0µg (100%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Great product, great value

5 stars

Great product, for a great price, hubby is very pleased. It was not available during the Christmas period so very pleased its available again.

