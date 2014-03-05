Tesco Multiplus Men X 30

Great product, great value
Great product, for a great price, hubby is very pleased. It was not available during the Christmas period so very pleased its available again.
INGREDIENTS: Dicalcium Phosphate, Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C, Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin E, Modified Maize Starch, Creatine Monohydrate, Arginine Hydrochloride, Aminobenzoic Acid, Niacin, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Zinc Oxide, Thiamin, Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex, Pantothenic Acid, Mannitol, Vitamin B6, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Silicon Dioxide, Manganese Sulphate, Stearic Acid, Maltodextrin, Riboflavin, Magnesium Stearate, Acacia, Maize Starch, Cupric Sulphate, Glycerol, Korean Ginseng Extract, Vitamin A, Sugar, Sodium Selenite, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid), Potassium Iodide, Triglycerides, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
30 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled
12 Years
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|One tablet
|%RI*
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturates
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0g
|0%
|Vitamin A
|750.0µg (94%NRV)
|Vitamin D
|5.0µg (100%NRV)
|Vitamin E
|20.0mg (167%NRV)
|Vitamin C
|60.0mg (75%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|12.0mg (1091%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|5.0mg (357%NRV)
|Niacin
|20.0mg (125%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|9.0mg (643%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|200.0µg (100%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|9.0µg (360%NRV)
|Biotin
|50.0µg (100%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|10.0mg (167%NRV)
|Magnesium
|60.0mg (16%NRV)
|Zinc
|15.0mg (150%NRV)
|Copper
|1.0mg (100%NRV)
|Manganese
|3.0mg (150%NRV)
|Selenium
|150.0µg (273%NRV)
|Chromium
|50.0µg (125%NRV)
|Iodine
|150.0µg (100%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if blister seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.
