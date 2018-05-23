Tesco Delivery Saver Terms and Conditions

Please read these terms and conditions carefully as they affect your rights and liabilities under the law and set out the terms under which Tesco makes the Membership of Delivery Saver (as defined below) available to you.

Please note that our General Terms and Conditions and our Product Terms and Conditions also apply to your Membership of Delivery Saver.

Please also note that your Membership of Delivery Saver will automatically renew at the end of each Membership Period unless and until you provide us with notice to terminate your Membership (in accordance with clause 4 below).

In these terms and conditions:

  • Contract Period means the length of Membership selected by you when you sign up or renew your Membership.
  • Delivery Saver means our delivery service where Tesco Stores Limited ("Tesco" "we" or "us") contracts with the customer ("you" or "your") to provide a subscription based service for the delivery of Products.
  • Membership means your subscription for Delivery Saver and the term "Member" shall be construed accordingly.
  • Membership Fee means the payment due from time to time for Membership during your Membership Period.
  • Membership Period means the length of Membership selected by you when you sign up and which includes each automatic renewal of your Membership.
  • Products means Tesco groceries.
  • Qualifying Order means an order placed by you for any one or more of the Products on a Qualifying Website on a day when no other Delivery Saver order is scheduled to be delivered or collected via Click+Collect.
  • Qualifying Website means http://www.tesco.com/groceries/.
  • Same Day Delivery means an order placed on the Qualifying Website for delivery to you on the same day.
Delivery Saver key facts:

An Any day plan is valid on any day of the week. A £2 charge will apply to any same-day orders.

A Midweek plan is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only; a delivery charge will be applied for deliveries on other days. A £2 charge will apply to any same-day orders between Tuesday - Thursday; the full delivery charge will be applied on other days.

A Same-day plan is valid on any day of the week. Same-day deliveries are included free.

Due to peak trading, same-day deliveries are unavailable from 19 December to 3 January inclusive, and on bank holidays. They are also unavailable from Easter Thursday to the Tuesday after the Easter weekend inclusive. We may also need to temporarily stop same-day deliveries during exceptional circumstances, such as extreme weather conditions.

Delivery Saver applies to Qualifying Orders of Products.

In order to qualify for Delivery Saver, the value of Products in each grocery order must meet the minimum value of £40.

Membership includes one free delivery per day on the days that your plan is valid and at the times stipulated on the Qualifying Website in question. An Any day plan is valid on any day of the week. A Midweek plan is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday only; a delivery charge will be applied for deliveries on other days.

Your Membership will automatically renew at the end of each Contract Period unless and until you provide us with notice to terminate your Membership (in accordance with the terms below).

1. Your contract

Your contract for Delivery Saver is with Tesco. Your contract is made, and your Membership therefore begins, when we successfully process payment of your Membership Fee. Your contract is subject to these terms and conditions, our General Terms and Conditions and our Product Terms and Conditions.

By signing for Membership, you confirm that you have read and understood all of our terms and conditions.

2. Qualifying Orders

If you place an order which is not a Qualifying Order, you will be charged the same delivery fees as if you were not a Member of the Delivery Saver scheme. If the value of your order is less than the Minimum Order Value, this means you will be charged a minimum basket charge as set out on the Qualifying Website (where applicable).

3. Delivery Slots

On making any Qualifying Order, Membership allows you to choose any delivery slot available on the days that the plan is valid. You will receive that delivery without the normal charge being applied, regardless of the delivery charge that would usually be associated with that delivery slot.

Membership does not guarantee any particular delivery slot (you can only pick from those available at the time you place a Qualifying Order). This is because delivery slots are limited and are available to all customers.

If you cancel your Membership, delivery charges will apply for any order that is to be delivered after the end of your Membership Period.

If you are on a trial plan we reserve the right to restrict access for priority slots.

4. Automatic Renewal

At the end of your first and any subsequent Contract Period, your Membership will automatically renew for the same period unless you notify us before the renewal date or 14 days after your first payment that you do not want your Membership to continue. Please see clause 5 for further information.

By signing up for Membership, you authorise us to take the Membership Fee both at the start of your Membership and when your Membership automatically renews. This will be done using the payment details from the payment card that you have given us for your Tesco.com account.

5. Cancellation and Membership Fee

You can cancel your Membership within 14 days of the commencement of the relevant Contract Period.

If you cancel your Membership within 14 days of the commencement of the relevant Contract Period (the "Cancellation Period") and before you have received a Delivery Saver delivery, we will provide you with a full refund of the Membership Fee (the refund will be made as soon as is reasonably practicable to the payment card you used to purchase Membership).

If you cancel your Membership within the Cancellation Period, but after a Delivery Saver order has been dispatched to you, we will refund the Membership Fee less the full price of the delivery slot(s) used.

Your Membership Fee is the price displayed on Tesco.com for the Membership Period at the time your Membership commences. Selecting to purchase your Membership indicates your consent to us debiting the Membership Fee using the payment details provided by you.

We reserve the right to alter the Membership Fee for future renewals of your Membership. We will notify you of any alteration in the Membership Fee at least 14 days in advance of the alteration, and you can cancel your Membership renewal if you do not wish your Membership to be renewed at the altered Membership Fee.

You can cancel your renewal by visiting the My Plan page or by calling our customer service team on 0800 323 4048 (free from BT landlines) or 0330 123 4048 (local rate from landlines and mobiles). You can also cancel your renewal by emailing us at online@tesco.co.uk

6. Payment

The Membership Fee will be taken on or after that day you sign up for Membership and the amount will depend on the plan you choose. We will try and ensure your Membership Fee is taken on the same day of each month. However, sometimes we may take this at a later date.

The Membership Fee will also be taken automatically each time your Membership is renewed.

We will suspend your Membership if we are unable to process your payment of the Membership Fee until such time as we can process your Membership Fee.

7. eCoupons

The following terms and conditions apply to your use of any eCoupon we issue, to be redeemable against either your initial purchase, or against renewal of our Delivery Saver Service ("eCoupons"). Initial purchase eCoupons cannot be used to renew your Membership, and renewal eCoupons cannot be used for an initial purchase.

  • You can redeem your eCoupon by entering the code at the appropriate point when you sign up for Delivery Saver, or when you renew your Membership.
  • eCoupons are valid for Delivery Saver only (and cannot be used otherwise at Tesco and no other Tesco eCoupon will be valid for sign up to Delivery Saver).
  • When you sign up for, or renew, your Membership and use your eCoupon, a discount will be applied to the Membership Fee for which you are using the eCoupon. Any subsequent Membership Fee will be charged at the full rates for Membership, as applicable at your next renewal date. Any outstanding payments for any existing Membership Fee will still be due in full.
  • Each eCoupon is valid for use by a recipient only once.
  • Only one eCoupon is valid for use per customer or household, per purchase or renewal, as the case may be.
  • In the event you cancel your Membership and are due a refund, we will refund you based upon the Membership Fees you actually paid (you will not receive any refund for the stated face value of the Delivery Saver Plan).
  • eCoupons have no cash value, cannot be exchanged for cash or used to purchase gift vouchers.
  • eCoupons are, and remain at all times, the property of Tesco and any eCoupons distributed or circulated without the written approval of Tesco, for example on an Internet message board or on a "bargains" website, will not be valid for use and may be refused or cancelled.
  • We may cancel, suspend or withdraw eCoupons at any time.
  • If you use a renewal eCoupon, any discount will be applied to your next Contract Period, when your Membership is renewed. Any outstanding payments from your current Contract Period will still be due in full, and will be taken at the agreed time.
  • If you pay for or renew your Membership using an eCoupon (including Clubcard vouchers or Reward Partner scheme vouchers), the portion of your Membership Fee which you pay using that eCoupon will not be considered for the purposes of the Delivery Saver Guarantee.
8. Limitation to Your Account

Your Membership applies to your Tesco.com account and should not be shared with other users. Membership may only be used by the named account holder and is not transferable.

We reserve the right to suspend Membership where in our discretion we determine that your use of Delivery Saver is not fair and reasonable.

Tesco reserves the right to request proof that you are associated with your delivery address(es) i.e., the address is a temporary or permanent home or work address, and not the address of a friend or relative.

9. Missed Delivery

We reserve the right to charge you additional delivery charges in the event that we attempt delivery at the agreed time and either you are not there or there is no adult available to sign for the delivery.

10. Exclusions

Membership applies only to orders that are placed on a Qualifying Website and not to any other products which are offered for sale through Tesco.

11. Changes to these terms and conditions

We reserve the right to make changes to these terms and conditions, to Delivery Saver (including without limitation ending Delivery Saver), Membership and Membership Fees from time to time by updating these terms and conditions on the website. We will generally also send you an email to advise you of any changes. Your continued Membership will be taken as your acceptance of any changes that we make. If you do not agree to any such change, you should cancel your Membership.

12. Our right to suspend and terminate Membership

We may suspend or terminate your Membership at any time at our discretion (which may include where you are in breach of these terms and conditions or where fraud or misuse is involved).

13. Our responsibility to you

We will not be responsible to you for any business loss (including but not by way of limitation, loss of profits, revenue, contracts, anticipated savings, or wasted expenditure). We will not be responsible to you for any breach of these terms and conditions caused by circumstances beyond our reasonable control. If we are in breach of these terms and conditions we will only be responsible for losses that you suffer as a result to the extent that they are reasonable foreseeable consequence to both of us at the time you make the relevant order.

Any responsibility to compensate you in connection with any order will not exceed the total price of your Membership during the Contract Period in question.

This section shall not limit or affect our liability if we act negligently and this causes death or personal injury and does not otherwise exclude or limit any liability which law prohibits us from limiting or excluding.

These terms and conditions do not affect your statutory rights.

The Delivery Saver service is operated by Tesco Stores Limited, Tesco House, Shire Park, Kestrel Way, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1GA. Our Company Registration Number is 519500, and our VAT number is GB220 4302 31.

Please contact Customer Services on 0800 323 4048 (free from BT landlines) 0330 123 4040 (local rate from landlines and mobiles), or emailing us at online@tesco.co.uk, with any questions.

14. Delivery Saver Guarantee

We guarantee that your Delivery Saver Membership will cost you less than you would otherwise pay for the delivery of a grocery order placed on www.tesco.com for £40 or more that you make during your Contract Period.

At the end of each Contract Period, we will calculate the full price of each grocery delivery slot you booked during that Contract Period. If the full price of those grocery slots is less than the amount you paid us for your Delivery Saver Membership during that Contract Period, we will refund you the difference. Any refund due will be made in the form of a Tesco eCoupon which you can use to buy products from http://www.tesco.com/groceries/ only. We will email you this coupon within 21 days of the end of the Contract Period.

If you pay for or renew your Membership using an eCoupon (including Clubcard Reward Partner scheme vouchers), the portion of your Membership Fee which you pay using that eCoupon will not be considered for the purposes of the Delivery Saver Guarantee.