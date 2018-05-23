Tesco Delivery Saver Terms and Conditions

An Any day plan is valid on any day of the week. A £2 charge will apply to any same-day orders.

A Midweek plan is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only; a delivery charge will be applied for deliveries on other days. A £2 charge will apply to any same-day orders between Tuesday - Thursday; the full delivery charge will be applied on other days.

A Same-day plan is valid on any day of the week. Same-day deliveries are included free.

Due to peak trading, same-day deliveries are unavailable from 19 December to 3 January inclusive, and on bank holidays. They are also unavailable from Easter Thursday to the Tuesday after the Easter weekend inclusive. We may also need to temporarily stop same-day deliveries during exceptional circumstances, such as extreme weather conditions.

Delivery Saver applies to Qualifying Orders of Products.

In order to qualify for Delivery Saver, the value of Products in each grocery order must meet the minimum value of £40.

Membership includes one free delivery per day on the days that your plan is valid and at the times stipulated on the Qualifying Website in question. An Any day plan is valid on any day of the week. A Midweek plan is valid on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday only; a delivery charge will be applied for deliveries on other days.

Your Membership will automatically renew at the end of each Contract Period unless and until you provide us with notice to terminate your Membership (in accordance with the terms below).